Conversations with North Korea have started on US soldier Travis King -UN Command

SEOUL (Reuters) - Conversations have begun between the United Nations Command and North Korea over the case of U.S. soldier Travis King who crossed into the North, the deputy commander of the U.S.-led multinational command that oversees the Korean War truce said on Monday.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Ed Davies)