DOLLAR TOUCHES 146 VS YEN, LAST UP 0.32% AT 146.030
Dollar Touches 146 Vs Yen, Last Up 0.32% At 146.030…
Today at 01:27 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-08-16 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2260.84 PTS
|-1.29%
|-1.35%
|+19.51%
|08:05pm
|White House says China's economic data has had transparency issues
|RE
|08:05pm
|WHITE HOUSE: CHINA'S GDP DATA HAS HAD TRANSPARENCY ISS…
|RE
DOLLAR TOUCHES 146 VS YEN, LAST UP 0.32% AT 146.030
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2260.84 PTS
|-1.29%
|-1.35%
|-
|White House says China's economic data has had transparency issues
|RE
|WHITE HOUSE: CHINA'S GDP DATA HAS HAD TRANSPARENCY ISS…
|RE
|Gold Closes Lower for an Eighth-Straight Session as the Dollar Rises
|MT
|December Gold Contract Closes Down US$6.90; Settles at US$1,928.30 per Ounce
|MT
|Equity Markets Lower Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
|MT
|DOLLAR TOUCHES 146 VS YEN, LAST UP 0.32% AT 146.030…
|RE
|Russia's Rosneft takes first step for constitutional lawsuit against German trusteeship
|RE
|RUSSIA'S GLOBALTRANS: SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDOMICILING TO ABU…
|RE
|Russian consumer prices rose as rouble tumbled past 100 vs dollar -Rosstat
|RE
|US issues new North Korea-related sanctions -Treasury website
|RE
|RBC Capital Markets Notes TFI International's Positive Q3 Operating Update
|MT
|Singapore arrests 10 foreigners, seizes S$1 billion assets in money laundering probe
|RE
|Brazil chicken supplies growing, contributing to global glut
|RE
|RBC Capital Markets Says Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Expecting Lower Grain Production
|MT
|U.S. SEC says will continue to carefully review China IPO prosectuses
|RE
|National Bank of Canada Notes OceanaGold's Exploration Results For Didipio Mine
|MT
|Chinese duties on U.S. imports 'inconsistent' with WTO obligations
|RE
|RBC Capital Markets Says Sprott Physical Uranium's Share Price Down 3% Week Over Week
|MT
|Delta to expand China flight schedule later this year
|RE
|What else can Russia do to save its troubled rouble?
|RE
|US welcomes WTO panel report on China steel, aluminum tariffs
|RE
|Citi buys large amounts of zinc for lucrative LME warehouse deal -sources
|RE
|RBC Capital Markets Says Suncor Poised To Reestablish Operating, Financial Momentum
|MT
|China's deflation a near-term positive for Western central banks - PIMCO
|RE
|TSX Brief: Follows Two Days of Successive Losses to a Total of Near 500 Pts, Taking Index Back Under 20,000 Level Again
|MT
|TSUNAGU GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
|+12.28%
|GMB CORPORATION
|+9.23%
|HIRAMATSU INC.
|+9.13%
|JBCC HOLDINGS INC.
|+8.00%
|ISTYLE INC.
|+7.61%
|UT GROUP CO.,LTD.
|-7.01%
|TSUBURAYA FIELDS HOLDINGS INC.
|-7.17%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-11.11%
|DAIKOKU DENKI CO., LTD.
|-11.72%
|DOUBLE STANDARD INC.
|-22.31%