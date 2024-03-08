DRAFT PROPOSES IMPRISONMENT OF UP TO 10 YEARS FOR SEDITION IN COLLUSION WITH EXTERNAL FORCES
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 08:52:53 2024-03-07 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,730 PTS
|+0.42%
|+2.00%
|+15.33%
|03:02am
|China's CNOOC makes 100 million ton oilfield discovery in South China Sea
|RE
|02:48am
|'I couldn't move': Japanese male office workers experience simulated menstrual pain
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+40.00%
|+14.29%
|+14.05%
|+12.09%
|+13.03%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-8.47%
|-9.67%
|-12.33%
|-12.67%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- Draft Proposes Imprisonment Of Up To 10 Years For Sedition In Co…