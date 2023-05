BEIJING (Reuters) - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit China on May 23-24, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Last Thursday, Hoekstra had said during a parliament debate that he would travel to China to speak, among others, with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and would raise "easy and difficult subjects".

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Charlotte Van Campenhout from Amsterdam; Editing by Toby Chopra)