EU Foreign Ministers approved sanctions in relation to Navalny's death

March 18, 2024 at 01:55 pm EDT Share

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states on Monday approved sanctions against individuals and institutions in relation to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Monday after meeting with his EU counterparts.

(Reporting by John Irish, Writing by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)