EURO DOWN 0.44% TO $1.0542
October 09, 2023 at 02:45 am EDT
|Delayed Japan Exchange 02:00:02 2023-10-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2264.08 PTS
|+0.01%
|-2.55%
|+19.68%
|08:58am
|French Finance Minister: sees limited impact on oil prices and economy from attacks on Israel
|08:51am
|Copper climbs on robust China demand
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2264.08 PTS
|+0.01%
|-2.55%
|-
|French Finance Minister: sees limited impact on oil prices and economy from attacks on Israel
|Copper climbs on robust China demand
|SPAIN'S FOREIGN MINISTER: WITHOUT A DOUBT HAMAS ACTION AGAINST I…
EURO DOWN 0.44% TO $1.0542
|Indonesia expects to finalise $560 million railway loan from China next week
|Evergrande offshore bondholders surprised by debt restructuring regulatory hurdles
|Goldman Sachs sees no immediate impact on oil inventories from Israel attacks
|CHINA C.BANK: ISSUED 591 BLN YUAN VIA MEDIUM-TERM LENDING FACILI…
|CHINA C.BANK: OUTSTANDING PLEDGED SUPPLEMENTARY LENDING FACILITY…
|India's Adani Ports stock drops on Haifa port worries over Israel conflict
|Israel and Palestinian war: What you need to know right now
|GSK Announces Exclusive Agreement With Zhifei
|Shares in Haitong International Securities double on privatization plan
|SHARES IN HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP NEARLY DOUBLES…
|GSK signs shingles vaccine deal with China's Zhifei for about $3 bln
|India watching Israel-Palestine conflict closely, oil minister says
|Evergrande's EV unit rises in resumed trade after share sale deal halted
|HONG KONG'S HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX-ENERGY UP MORE THAN 2%…
|Progress in reforming development banks 'quite limited,' new tool shows
|Indian auto dealers' body forecasts strong festive season after Sept sales jump
|HKEX - TRADING IN SHARES OF CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE…
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia cuts 192 back-office jobs, says trade union
|Russian parliament bosses to discuss revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
|Indonesia's Jan-Sept biodiesel consumption at about 8.5 mln KL - official
|China targets 30% growth in computing power in race against U.S.
|SCINEX CORPORATION
|+14.43%
|YAMAMI COMPANY
|+6.52%
|DAIKOKUTENBUSSAN CO.,LTD.
|+5.77%
|OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
|+5.73%
|KITAZAWA SANGYO CO., LTD.
|+5.48%
|RORZE CORPORATION
|-3.99%
|PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.
|-4.72%
|OISIX RA DAICHI INC.
|-4.73%
|MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD.
|-5.71%
|CHIKARANOMOTO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
|-9.58%