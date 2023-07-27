EURO FALLS 1.5% VS YEN TO 153.14
Euro Falls 1.5% Vs Yen To 153.14…
Today at 02:48 pm
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2295.14 PTS
|+0.53%
|+0.71%
|+21.33%
|08:57pm
|US Senators Propose Creating New Agency to Regulate Tech Companies
|MT
|08:49pm
|Lordstown Motors stalls on the road to a quick bankruptcy sale
|RE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2295.14 PTS
|+0.53%
|+0.71%
|-
|CAPCOM CO., LTD.
|+15.11%
|MEIJI SHIPPING CO., LTD.
|+11.26%
|TOWA CORPORATION
|+11.22%
|PHARMARISE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|+8.16%
|TOHO GAS CO., LTD.
|+7.67%
|NC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|-7.60%
|HAKUYOSHA COMPANY, LTD.
|-8.67%
|TAIHO KOGYO CO., LTD.
|-9.98%
|CYBERAGENT, INC.
|-10.70%
|TOPCON CORPORATION
|-12.83%