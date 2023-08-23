The quake was at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), CENC said.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BEIJING (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Dalian city in China's northeastern Liaoning province at 6:19 p.m. (1019 GMT) on Wednesday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), CENC said.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
