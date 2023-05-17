Here are some key facts about Pakistan's military courts, according to lawyers Reuters spoke to:
- Pakistan's Army Act of 1952 established military courts primarily to try members of the military or enemies of the state. Civilians can only be tried there under a federal government order.
- Civilians accused of offences such as waging war against the armed forces or law enforcement agencies, or attacking military installations or inciting mutiny, can be tried at military courts.
- Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system and are run by military officers. The judges are also military personnel and cases are tried at military installations.
- Trials are closed to outsiders, and no media presence is allowed.
- The courts have faced widespread criticism from within Pakistan and rights organisations globally because of their secretive nature and their existence alongside a functioning civilian legal system.
- Anyone tried under the Army Act has the right to defend themselves and a counsel of their choice.
- There is no right to appeal but individuals can challenge the question of jurisdiction in high courts and the Supreme Court.
- Military courts were most recently used to try Islamist militants waging an insurgency in Pakistan.
