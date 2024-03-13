(Corrects to European diplomatic sources, not French government sources, in paragraph 1)

BERLIN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday in Berlin, German government and European diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The meeting will be the first at head level with Tusk as part of the "Weimar Triangle" platform of political cooperation between Germany, France and Poland created in 1991.

The Politico news website first reported on the meeting.

Scholz and Macron will speak to each other first before being joined by Tusk, following considerable tensions between the French and German leaders over issues such as Ukraine policy, most recently stirred by Macron not ruling out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine.

Following the formation of the new government in Poland, there has so far only been one meeting in the Weimar Triangle at foreign minister level. However, all three EU governments had emphasised that they wanted to intensify relations again.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and John Irish, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)