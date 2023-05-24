GAZPROM CONTINUES SHIPPING GAS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE, WEDNESDAY VOLUME AT 41.3 MLN CUBIC METRES - GAZPROM
Gazprom Continues Shipping Gas To Europe Via Ukraine, Wednesday…
Today at 02:51 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-05-24 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2152.40 PTS
|-0.42%
|+1.19%
|+13.78%
|08:51am
|Gazprom Continues Shipping Gas To Europe Via Ukraine, Wednesday…
|RE
|08:47am
|Julian Assange's supporters say campaign for release on 'cusp of success'
|RE
GAZPROM CONTINUES SHIPPING GAS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE, WEDNESDAY VOLUME AT 41.3 MLN CUBIC METRES - GAZPROM
|
Gazprom Continues Shipping Gas To Europe Via Ukraine, Wednesday…
RE
|RE
|
Julian Assange's supporters say campaign for release on 'cusp of success'
RE
|RE
|
Traders await restart of Australia copper sales to China
RE
|RE
|
Japan's Nikkei drops on profit-booking, US debt impasse
RE
|RE
|
Profit-taking, Wall Street Losses Prompt Japan Equities Sale; Takashima to Buy Civil Engineering Firm for 5 Billion Yen
MT
|MT
|
HSBC, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBC traders broke competition law, watchdog finds
RE
|RE
|
Indonesia to allow exports of five raw minerals despite June ban
RE
|RE
|
Profit-taking, Wall Street Losses Prompt Japan Equities Sale
MT
|MT
|
Alibaba unit ordered to pay NetEase $7.2 mln over game copyright violation
RE
|RE
|
Column-World balance sheet may need AI-style productivity leap: Mike Dolan
RE
|RE
|GAMEWITH INC.
|+11.40%
|THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
|+9.21%
|ASHIMORI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
|+8.33%
|WITZ CORPORATION
|+8.18%
|NAMURA SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD.
|+7.52%
|OISIX RA DAICHI INC.
|-6.15%
|ISTYLE INC.
|-6.77%
|KOSÉ CORPORATION
|-7.13%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-11.11%
|NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
|-20.93%