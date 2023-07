TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Last year's gas market shock was not the first and most likely will not be the last, said a European Commission official on Tuesday.

Ditte Juul Joergensen, director general of the European Commission's energy department, was addressing a gas industry conference in Tokyo. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo; Writing by Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)