Germany supports Thailand's bid for OECD membership

March 13, 2024 at 02:17 pm EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany supports Thailand's bid to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday with Thai Premier Srettha Thavisin at his side.

Scholz, speaking with Srettha to reporters in Berlin, also said the two nations were working together to free their respective citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas in southern Israel last year. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Chris Reese)