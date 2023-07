BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - Sluggish global economic growth, slowing world trade and investment and geopolitical risks continue to impact China's trade, Lv Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, said.

China can achieve its goals of stabilising trade and improve its quality, he told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang; Writing by Joe Cash Editing by Shri Navaratnam)