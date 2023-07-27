HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 12.5 basis points to 5.875% effective July 28 after the city's de facto central bank raised the base rate.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) earlier on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.75%, the highest in 16 years, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin. (Reporting by Georgina Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)