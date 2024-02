HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow 2.5%-3.5% this year after expanding 3.2% in 2023, as the city struggles to revive its economy post-COVID while facing mounting deficits and economic headwinds, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

Chan gave the forecast while announcing the financial hub's 2024/25 budget in the Legislative Council.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)