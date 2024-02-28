HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday it had issued guidelines to banks to adjust measures for property mortgage loans, including adjusting the maximum loan to value (LTV) ratio for some properties.

There was room to adjust the countercyclical macroprudential measures for property mortgage loans "while continuing to maintain banking stability and ensuring the proper risk management of property lending by banks", the HKMA said in a statement on its website.

For self-use residential properties, the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratios would be adjusted to 70% for those valued at HK$30 million or below; and 60% for properties valued at HK$35 million or above.

"To avoid a sudden drop in applicable LTV ratios, ratios for properties valued between HK$30 million and HK$35 million will be adjusted downward gradually."

For residential investment properties, the maximum LTV ratio would be adjusted from 50% to 60%.

The maximum LTV ratio for non-residential properties such as offices, retail shops and industrial buildings would be adjusted from 60% to 70%.

The HKMA said it would continue to monitor market developments closely and introduce measures to safeguard banking stability as conditions in the property market evolve.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; writing by Farah Master; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Lincoln Feast)