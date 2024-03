HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government early on Friday published its draft of a new national security law, according to a document on one of its websites.

The city's legislature will start debating the bill at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, a government statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by James Pomfret, Greg Torode and Jessie Pang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)