HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in December-February, unchanged from the previous three-month period, the government said on Monday.

The unemployment rate over a three-month period has held steady at 2.9% since August-October, which was slightly up from 2.8% in the July-September period.

"The labour market is expected to stay tight in the near term along with continued growth of the local economy," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)