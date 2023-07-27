HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong interbank rates rose across all tenors on Thursday, after the city's central bank raised the base rate charged through the overnight discount window to the highest in 16 years after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates.

The overnight interbank offered rate climbed the most, surging 105 basis points (bps) to 5.24%, the highest since July 6.

The two-week interbank offered rate rose 18.6 bps to 5.29%; while the one-month rate, the tenor which banks use to price their residential mortgage loans, rose 12 bps to 5.25%. Both have risen to the highest since October 2007.

The rise in the city's interbank rates followed the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) move to raise the base rate to 5.75%, up 25 basis points, matching the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike by the same margin. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)