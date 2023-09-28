This came after Hu Wangming, previously the general manager, was named as chairman and party chief of the group in June.
BEIJING (Reuters) - Hou Angui was appointed as the general manager of China Baowu Steel Group, the world's largest steelmaker, the company said on its WeChat account on Thursday.
