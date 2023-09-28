BEIJING (Reuters) - Hou Angui was appointed as the general manager of China Baowu Steel Group, the world's largest steelmaker, the company said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

This came after Hu Wangming, previously the general manager, was named as chairman and party chief of the group in June.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)