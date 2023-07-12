IMF EXECUTIVE BOARD APPROVES US$3 BILLION STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT FOR PAKISTAN
Imf Executive Board Approves Us$3 Billion Stand-by Arrangement F…
Today at 12:49 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-07-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2221.48 PTS
|-0.67%
|-3.68%
|+17.43%
|06:55pm
|IMF board approves Pakistan bailout programme
|RE
|06:50pm
|IMF SAYS FUND'S IMMEDIATE DISBURSEMENT WILL BE SDR894 MILLION (O…
|RE
IMF EXECUTIVE BOARD APPROVES US$3 BILLION STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT FOR PAKISTAN
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2221.48 PTS
|-0.67%
|-3.68%
|-
|IMF board approves Pakistan bailout programme
|RE
|IMF SAYS FUND'S IMMEDIATE DISBURSEMENT WILL BE SDR894 MILLION (O…
|RE
|IMF EXECUTIVE BOARD APPROVES US$3 BILLION STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT F…
|RE
|Elon Musk launches artificial intelligence firm xAI
|RE
|Sliding dollar propels copper to 2-1/2-week high
|RE
|India restricts import of plain gold jewellery
|RE
|India says free-trade negotiations with UK at critical stage
|RE
|Tesla says Model 3 consumer tax credits likely to be reduced after Dec.31
|RE
|Russian consumer inflation accelerates again in June
|RE
|Gupta denies Trafigura allegations in nickel fraud case-court document
|RE
|CIBC Economics Says Another 25 BPS Hike In September "Now Seems Likely", "Given the Tone Today"
|MT
|Tod's creative director Walter Chiapponi to step down
|RE
|TD Bank On Risks To Even Higher Canada Interest Rates
|MT
|New Delhi evacuates hundreds over risk of flooding after record rainfall
|RE
|ASEAN chair Indonesia has little to show for Myanmar peace drive - diplomats
|RE
|National Bank of Canada Says TransAlta's Consolidation Of TransAlta Renewable To Simplify Corporate Structure
|MT
|Israeli investor says tech sector will overcome judicial reform crisis
|RE
|Scholz: Germany won't deliver Eurofighters to S.Arabia in near future
|RE
|National Bank of Canada Revisits Enerflex Ahead Of Q2 Results
|MT
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR RISES TO THREE-WEEK HIGH VS US DOLLAR, LAST TR…
|RE
|Polish doctors examining former president of Georgia Saakashvili, says Polish PM
|RE
|Russia says it scrambles MIG-31 jet to intercept Norwegian plane near border
|RE
|Bank of Canada Raises Key Interest Rate to 5%
|MT
|RBC Capital Markets Says Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund's Share Price Falls 3% Week Over Week
|MT
|EURO HITS $1.1101, HIGHEST LEVEL VS DOLLAR SINCE MARCH 31, 2022;…
|RE
|ERI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|+22.56%
|LAWSON, INC.
|+15.97%
|TAKA-Q CO., LTD.
|+13.64%
|TAMA HOME CO., LTD.
|+9.01%
|ATRAE, INC.
|+5.98%
|ECHO TRADING CO., LTD.
|-10.07%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-11.11%
|RORZE CORPORATION
|-11.16%
|ZAPPALLAS, INC.
|-11.35%
|POPLAR CO., LTD.
|-11.46%