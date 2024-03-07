IMF says staff assessing China's growth steps, Georgieva to visit Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's staff is still assessing steps announced by China this week to shore up its flagging economy but welcomes Beijing's "focus on quality and sustainable growth," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

Kozack told a regular news briefing that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will and First Deputy Managing Director will travel to Beijing March 23-27 and will meet with Chinese authorities and attend economic conferences. (Reporting by David Lawder)