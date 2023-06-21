EXCLUSIVE - INDIA GOVT LIKELY TO OFFER 40%-45% OF LAST DRAWN SALARY AS MINIMUM PENSION TO GOVT EMPLOYEES - SOURCES
India Govt Likely To Offer 40%-45% Of Last Drawn Sal…
Today at 06:25 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-06-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2295.01 PTS
|+0.49%
|+1.33%
|+21.32%
|12:32pm
|Oil Brief: NY Crude Up 0.2% at Above US$71.30
|MT
|12:30pm
|Strong relations between BMW and China a 'win-win' -CEO
|RE
EXCLUSIVE - INDIA GOVT LIKELY TO OFFER 40%-45% OF LAST DRAWN SALARY AS MINIMUM PENSION TO GOVT EMPLOYEES - SOURCES
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2295.01 PTS
|+0.49%
|+1.33%
|-
|
Oil Brief: NY Crude Up 0.2% at Above US$71.30
MT
|MT
|
Strong relations between BMW and China a 'win-win' -CEO
RE
|RE
|
Indian govt likely to offer assured base pensions in compromise with states - sources
RE
|RE
|
India Govt Likely To Offer 40%-45% Of Last Drawn Sal…
RE
|RE
|
China lithium price rebound to be capped by growing supply - analysts
RE
|RE
|
Clean Energy Investments in Emerging, Developing Economies Need to More Than Triple by 2030s, IEA Report Shows
MT
|MT
|
Thailand's WHA eyes record year as firms expand out of China
RE
|RE
|
Singapore fines DBS, Citibank, OCBC, Swiss Life for inadequate money laundering, terrorism financing protections
RE
|RE
|
China nears end of rain-damaged winter wheat harvest
RE
|RE
|
French foreign minister sets out new war insurance mechanism to support Ukraine
RE
|RE
|HELIOS TECHNO HOLDING CO., LTD.
|+21.78%
|DAIKOKU DENKI CO., LTD.
|+12.09%
|KONISHI CO., LTD.
|+10.38%
|THE KOSEI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
|+9.61%
|RENOVA, INC.
|+8.29%
|COSEL CO., LTD.
|-5.72%
|ENISH,INC.
|-5.73%
|KUBOTEK CORPORATION
|-6.21%
|SANEI ARCHITECTURE PLANNING CO.,LTD.
|-6.81%
|SAKURA INTERNET INC.
|-6.99%