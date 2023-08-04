INDIA GOVT: LINCENSING MANDATE FOR IMPORTS OF LAPTOPS, TABLETS AND PERSONAL COMPUTERS IS NOW EFFECTIVE FROM NOV 1
India Govt: Lincensing Mandate For Imports Of Laptops, Tablets A…
Today at 01:57 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2274.63 PTS
|+0.28%
|-0.89%
|+20.24%
|08:06pm
|Gold Closes Higher as the Dollar and Treasury Yield Weaken After the US Added Fewer Jobs than Expected in July
|MT
|08:03pm
|Equity Markets Higher After Jobs Report
|MT
INDIA GOVT: LINCENSING MANDATE FOR IMPORTS OF LAPTOPS, TABLETS AND PERSONAL COMPUTERS IS NOW EFFECTIVE FROM NOV 1
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2274.63 PTS
|+0.28%
|-0.89%
|-
|Gold Closes Higher as the Dollar and Treasury Yield Weaken After the US Added Fewer Jobs than Expected in July
|MT
|Equity Markets Higher After Jobs Report
|MT
|December Gold Contract Closes Up US$7.30; Settle at US$1,976.10 per Ounce
|MT
|INDIA GOVT: LINCENSING MANDATE FOR IMPORTS OF LAPTOPS, TABLETS A…
|RE
|US lawmakers back closer coordination with Pacific islands to counter China
|RE
|Russia says JPMorgan stops processing its grain payments
|RE
|GSK - REGULATORY REVIEWS FOR AREXVY ARE ONGOING IN JAPAN AND SEV…
|RE
|ADNOC Distribution reports 2% y/y increase in net profit excluding inventory movements to AED 1.03 bln
|RE
|ADNOC DISTRIBUTION EXPECTS TO PAY AED 1.285 BLN DIVIDEND FOR H1…
|RE
|ADNOC DISTRIBUTION REPORTS 2% YEAR ON YEAR INCREASE IN NET PROFI…
|RE
|Biden order curbing investment to China expected next week-sources
|RE
|Wheat firms on Russian port attack, India import prospects
|RE
|Turkey's economic team holds first investor meeting since policy U-turn
|RE
|RBC Capital Markets Cuts Gildan Activewear's Price Target
|MT
|Rahul Gandhi, the 'prince' at the centre of India's opposition to Modi
|RE
|RBC Capital Markets Says Open Text's Fiscal Q4 Results Largely In Line
|MT
|Putin signs law on windfall tax
|RE
|RBC Capital Markets Remains Bullish Of Canadian Natural Resources Amid Solid Q2 Results
|MT
|RBC Capital Markets Expects Weakness In Pembina's Shares After Q2 Results Missed Expectations
|MT
|Authorities in India's Haryana demolish houses after procession attacked
|RE
|Putin signs law on barring 'unfriendly' foreigners from owning stakes in Russian firms - RIA
|RE
|India insurance regulator allows exemptions for holdings in merged HDFC Bank
|RE
|Wall St extends gains on slowing but strong US labor market
|RE
|India's Reliance Industries to hold AGM on Aug. 28
|RE
|India's Britannia's profit climbs 36% on rising demand for packaged foods
|RE
|NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD.
|+18.26%
|ENPLAS CORPORATION
|+18.16%
|UACJ CORPORATION
|+17.95%
|SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO., LTD.
|+15.87%
|SIGMAXYZ HOLDINGS INC.
|+14.33%
|TDC SOFT INC.
|-10.46%
|GOLDWIN INC.
|-11.01%
|AIR WATER INC.
|-11.45%
|MITSUBISHI PAPER MILLS LIMITED
|-14.89%
|NET ONE SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
|-19.60%