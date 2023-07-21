India, Sri Lanka to study petroleum line, land bridge connectivity

Today at 03:21 am Share

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Sri Lanka will conduct feasibility studies on petroleum line, land bridge connectivity between the countries, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Modi was speaking at a briefing after holding talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a two-day visit to India. (Reporting by Shivam Patel, Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Himani Sarkar)