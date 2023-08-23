MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The spread between Indian and U.S. government bonds has fallen below 300 basis points (bps), the lowest in 14 years, as local yields have held their ground in recent sessions and not reacted much to the spike in their U.S. counterparts.

The spread between the duo has eased to 290 bps, a level similar to June 2009, dropping from 320 bps two weeks ago. The spread had hit a 14-year-low in May, shrinking to around 315 bps.

U.S. yields have been rising on expectations of interest rates remaining higher for longer but a similar rise in India has been averted with investors not expecting any further hikes by the Indian central bank.

The 10-year U.S. yield is at 4.30%, up nearly 35 bps in the last two weeks, while the Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield is at 7.20%, up just around five bps in the same period.

Traders say they anticipate the current downtrend to sustain in the medium term.

