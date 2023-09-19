India antitrust body appoints former govt official, WhatsApp exec as new members-sources

September 19, 2023 at 03:40 am EDT Share

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust body has appointed three new members to oversee cases, including a former government official from the commerce ministry and a former interim compliance officer of WhatsApp, according to sources with direct knowledge.

The Competition Commission of India did not respond to Reuters queries. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) By Aditya Kalra