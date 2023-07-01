The bus, travelling from Yavatmal to Pune, was carrying 32 people, the report said.
(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
(Reuters) - Twenty five people died and about eight people were injured after a bus travelling in India's Maharashtra state caught fire, India's ANI News Agency reported early on Saturday.
