NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Top officials on India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday said some millet products would be exempted from the levy, and that the GST on molasses would be cut to 5% from 28%.
The Council has also approved a 5% GST rate for millet sold in prepackaged and labelled form.
