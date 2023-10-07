India cuts GST on molasses to 5%, says some millet products exempt

October 07, 2023 at 08:20 am EDT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Top officials on India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday said some millet products would be exempted from the levy, and that the GST on molasses would be cut to 5% from 28%.

The Council has also approved a 5% GST rate for millet sold in prepackaged and labelled form. (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Jan Harvey)