NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has decided to levy taxes on online gaming companies on the total funds deposited to play online games and not on every bet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
Last month, India said it had decided to impose 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers for every bet.
