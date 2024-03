NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,900 rupees ($59.15) a tonne from 4,600 rupees with effect from March 16, according to a government notification released on Friday.

($1 = 82.8439 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jan Harvey)