NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India announced on Saturday the launch of a global biofuel alliance at a G20 summit in New Delhi to boost the use of cleaner fuels.

"We are launching the Global Biofuel Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks to leaders from the Group of 20 major economies at the summit. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)