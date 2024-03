India markets regulator flags froth in small-, mid-cap stocks

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Monday that there may be pockets of irrational exuberance in the Indian equity markets, referring to concerns over stretched valuations of small- and mid-cap stocks and large inflows into mutual funds investing in these segments.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal in Mumbai; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)