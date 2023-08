NEW DELHI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - India plans to hold bilateral talks on free trade agreements with the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada on the sidelines of a G20 meeting next week, a top trade official said on Friday.

The trade ministers are likely to discuss trade and World Trade Organisation reforms during their meeting next week, trade secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Toby Chopra)