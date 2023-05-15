Pratt's obligation to provide engines per awards was "independent and separate from the remaining issues" before the merits tribunal, Go Airlines said in a filing with Delaware court.
(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
(Reuters) - Go Airlines in a filing on Monday backed emergency arbitration and said Pratt & Whitney's argument that arbitration awards are unenforceable in the U.S. since they do not fully resolve all issues between the parties, "fails," following the engine maker opposing the Indian airline's push to enforce an arbitration ruling in an engine dispute.
