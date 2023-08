Today at 04:54 am

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's goods and services tax (GST) collections rose 11% from a year earlier to 1.65 trillion rupees ($20.05 billion) in July, a government statement showed on Tuesday.

The government collected 1.49 trillion rupees as GST in July 2022 and 1.61 trillion rupees in June 2023. ($1 = 82.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)