NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 8% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Thursday.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output.
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya, Editing by Bernadette Baum)
