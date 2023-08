MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's overnight index swap rates continued to scale new highs, with the one-year swap rate crossing the 7% mark for the first time in more than five months.

The one-year swap rate hit 7.0250%, the highest since March 9, while the five-year swap rate jumped to 6.7150%, the highest since February 27.

India's retail inflation in July spiked to 7.44% from 4.87% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield hit 4.30% for the first time in 10 months on strengthening bets of elevated interest rates for a longer duration.

