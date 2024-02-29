Economists had expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow 6.6% during the final three-month period last year, according to a Reuters poll.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's economy expanded 8.4% in the December quarter from a year earlier, compared with 7.6% growth in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.
Economists had expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow 6.6% during the final three-month period last year, according to a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+20.38%
|+17.65%
|+14.29%
|+12.44%
|+11.01%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.37%
|-5.49%
|-8.70%
|-11.47%
|-30.56%