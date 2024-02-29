India's Oct-Dec quarter GDP grew 8.4%, government data shows

February 29, 2024 at 07:09 am EST Share

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's economy expanded 8.4% in the December quarter from a year earlier, compared with 7.6% growth in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow 6.6% during the final three-month period last year, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson)