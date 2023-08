India's TVS Supply Chain Solutions up 5% in pre-open debut trade

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's TVS Supply Chain Solutions pre-opened 5.1% higher at 207.05 rupees in their trading debut on Wednesday. The company, which provides logistics services, had priced its initial public offer (IPO) at 197 rupees.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)