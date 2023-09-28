MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - There were no deals on India's interbank call money an hour after the open on Thursday, while rates in the overnight TREPS market for non-bank participants jumped to 7.24%, after the central bank kept the markets open for Thursday and Friday, traders said.

"The TREPS deals struck yesterday will get reversed on Friday, so people are not lending in overnight markets today," a trader with a private bank said.

"The settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market which were due on Sept. 29 will continue to be on the same day i.e., Sept. 29," the central bank said in a late night notice on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)