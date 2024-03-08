India to reduce cooking gas cylinder cost by 100 rupees

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has decided to reduce the cost of a cooking gas cylinder by 100 rupees ($1.2), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

($1 = 82.7240 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta)