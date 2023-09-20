Indian lawmakers approve bill to reserve third of parliament seats for women

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Lawmakers in India's lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to reserve 33% of seats in the lower house and state assemblies for women.

The bill would now have to be approved by the parliament's upper house and at least half of India's state assemblies before being promulgated as law. (Reporting by Shivam Patel, Editing by William Maclean)