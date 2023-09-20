The bill would now have to be approved by the parliament's upper house and at least half of India's state assemblies before being promulgated as law.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Lawmakers in India's lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to reserve 33% of seats in the lower house and state assemblies for women.
The bill would now have to be approved by the parliament's upper house and at least half of India's state assemblies before being promulgated as law.
