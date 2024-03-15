JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports in February dropped 9.45% on a yearly basis, more than the 6.5% expected in a Reuters poll, to $19.31 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

Shipments of Indonesia's biggest export products, coal and palm oil, were each down 18.7% and nearly 40%, respectively, year-on-year by value.

Resource-rich Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of coal, palm oil and nickel and falling commodity prices since last year have pressured its external balance.

The bureau is due to release import data later on Friday.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)