JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate was at 2.75% in February, above the 2.60% median forecast by economists polled by Reuters, data by the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The January inflation rate was 2.57%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 1.5% to 3.5% this year.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, was at 1.68% in February, unchanged from the month before and below market's prediction of 1.71%. (Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)