JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left interest rates unchanged for an eight straight month on Thursday, amid renewed pressure on the rupiah currency and bond yields.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was kept at 5.75%, where it has been since January, as widely expected by 31 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Bank Indonesia (BI) also held the deposit facility and lending facility rates at 5.00% and 6.50%, respectively.

