JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased to 4% in May, matching the upper end of the central bank's target range and below market expectations, data by the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Bank Indonesia's target range for 2023 inflation is a range of 2% to 4%. A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a May rate of 4.22%.

The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation figure later on Monday. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy)