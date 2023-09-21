The budget assumes economic growth of 5.2%, which is slightly higher than 2023's outlook of 5.1% and a state revenue target of 2,802.3 trillion rupiah.
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Thursday passed President Joko Widodo's 3,325.1 trillion rupiah ($216.06 billion) budget for 2024, his final year in office, with a fiscal deficit of 2.29% of gross domestic product.
The budget assumes economic growth of 5.2%, which is slightly higher than 2023's outlook of 5.1% and a state revenue target of 2,802.3 trillion rupiah.
