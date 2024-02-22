JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's budget surplus in January was at 31.3 trillion rupiah ($2.01 billion) or 0.14% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

Government revenues in January were recorded at 215.5 trillion rupiah or 7.7% of the full-year target, while spending was at 184.2 trillion rupiah or 5.5% of the total allocation.

The government plans to spend $216 billion this year, with a fiscal deficit outlook of 2.29% of GDP and economic growth target of 5.2%.

Sri Mulyani has said that 2024's budget will be focused on safeguarding the economy from rising geopolitical tensions and completing remaining infrastructure projects. ($1 = 15,585.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)